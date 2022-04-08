First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7,101.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $153.84 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.13.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

