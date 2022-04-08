Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 627 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $75,559.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $64,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,152 shares of company stock worth $614,227 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

