Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 281,103 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 328.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,103 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Varonis Systems worth $17,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

