Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 13,503 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Alleghany worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $852.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $719.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.42. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

