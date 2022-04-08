Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 226,910 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,910 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $43.97 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

