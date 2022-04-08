Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,102 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,823,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $17,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

