Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 617.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of TriNet Group worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in TriNet Group by 951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,817 shares of company stock worth $4,551,914 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

TriNet Group Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.