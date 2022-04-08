Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.19 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

