1,406 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $126.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.87.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

