Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 900 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.08.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

