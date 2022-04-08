Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.