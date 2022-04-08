ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stake Lowered by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,982,529 shares of company stock valued at $166,345,594. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 200.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

