Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,190 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

