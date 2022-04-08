Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of UDR worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

