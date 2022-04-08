Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.52 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.73. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

