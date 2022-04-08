Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 27,385 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,385 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $21,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

