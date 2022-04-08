Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 300 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $57.70 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81.

