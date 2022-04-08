Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

