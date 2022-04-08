Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,800 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.