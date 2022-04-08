Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 283 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,737.00.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.