DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $11.75 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

