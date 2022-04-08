Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:DHI opened at $70.39 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

