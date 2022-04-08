Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $40.06 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

