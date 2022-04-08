Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $6,451,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

