Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.05 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,945 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

