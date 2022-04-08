Telemus Capital LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

