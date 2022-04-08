New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 600,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 356,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

