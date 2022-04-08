Telemus Capital LLC Sells 20,935 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,935 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

