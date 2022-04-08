Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

