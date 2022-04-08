Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,468,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.88 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

