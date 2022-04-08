Telemus Capital LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $95.16 and a 52-week high of $101.57.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

