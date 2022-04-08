Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

T opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

