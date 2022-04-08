Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $5,399,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $496,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $13,297,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $39.53 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

