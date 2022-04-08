Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 807 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

