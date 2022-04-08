TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.33

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$73.33 and last traded at C$73.15, with a volume of 1022282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$72.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,185.73. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

