Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,756 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 142,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.85 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

