Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 115,273 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,273 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

STLD opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

