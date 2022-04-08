Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 627.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,364 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.95 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

