Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $494.43.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $514.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.05. Anthem has a 1-year low of $350.95 and a 1-year high of $516.81.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

