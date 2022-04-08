AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.