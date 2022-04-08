Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,749 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 255.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

KGC stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

