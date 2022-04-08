Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 18,045.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 117,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FM stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

