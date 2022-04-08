Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $24,156,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

