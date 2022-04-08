Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,030 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vale by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 663,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 431,447 shares during the period.

NYSE VALE opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

