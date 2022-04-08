Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.91. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

