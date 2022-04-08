Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) PT at $55.36

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

