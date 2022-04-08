$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

