Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.