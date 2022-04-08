Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

