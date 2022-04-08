Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) PT at $24.00

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Cadre alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,586,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.