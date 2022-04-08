Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

PRGS opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

